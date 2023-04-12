FRANCES MACRON FACES PROTEST DURING SPEECH IN NETHERLANDS: REPORT

During a Tuesday speech in the Netherlands, French President Emmanuel Macron faced anger from a group of protesters, according to local media.

The Dutch News said that while Macron was outlining his vision for the future of Europe at the Nexus Institute at The Hague, protesters unfurled a banner reading "President of violence and hypocrisy" and shouted out, "Where is French democracy? Where did we lose it?"

As the demonstrators interrupted his speech, Macron tried to respond but his voice was drowned out. Once the protesters had been removed, Macron resumed his speech, stating: "It is very important to debate."

The demonstrators referred to recent massive protests in France in response to controversial pension reforms, which the government bypassed parliament to pass, the NL Times reported.