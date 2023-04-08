Easter rallies in Germany push for peace in Ukraine

Demonstrators taking part in traditional Easter peace rallies in Germany on Saturday called for peace in Ukraine.

Thousands gathered in Berlin's central Mitte district under the slogan "Let's Win the Peace, not the War."

Demonstrators carried banners saying "Whoever wants peace must negotiate," "This is not our war - we do not want war," "Neither NATO nor Putin," "Let's achieve peace without weapons," and "Stop the war."

They also called on the German government to not give any more weapons to Ukraine and to make diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Leipzig, Lower Saxony, and Bremen saw similar marches calling for an end to the war, which is over a year old.