BRITAINS KING CHARLES’ CORONATION INVITATION CONFIRMS TITLE OF QUEEN CAMILLA

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (L)reacts as Britain's King Charles III smiles during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim Charles as the new King. (AFP File Photo)

King Charles III's wife Camilla has been officially identified for the first time as "Queen Camilla," with the title being used on invitations for her coronation on May 6.

The invitation that was sent to guests is from "King Charles III and Queen Camilla," confirming that the coronation will mark a change in Camilla's title from "Queen Consort."

According to media reports, the invitation, which was printed on recycled paper, was sent to about 2,000 guests for the ceremony that will take place at Westminster Abbey in London.

In February last year, the late Queen Elizabeth II said on her the 70th anniversary as monarch that Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, should have the title when Charles becomes King.

Camilla was first known as princess consort and then became queen consort, but with the invitation, she will now be known as Queen Camilla following the May 6 coronation.

Charles took the throne in September after death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, ahead of the coronation, a new official photo of the royal couple was released Tuesday.