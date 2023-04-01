Muslims represented 10% of French population in 2019-2020 - report

Muslims represented 10% of the French population in 2019 - 2020, according to figures by the national statistics bureau, Insee.

A total of 29% of the population, aged 18 to 59, declared themselves Catholic, 10% Muslim, 10% other religions and 51% had no religion, according to the report published Thursday.

"Immigrants coming from traditionally Muslim countries are more engaged in religion," while those from European, except Portugal, or Asian countries, claimed less frequently a religious affiliation, said the report.

"Only 20% of the Muslims regularly go to mosques," said Insee. "Religion's place in identity is clearly most significant for Jews (54%) and Muslims (30%), compared to Catholics (6%), and has decreased among Muslims in 11 years."

The report said 75% of Muslims fast strictly while 15% respect it "more or less."





























