Several injured after 2 trains derailed in Switzerland: Report

Two trains derailed in Switzerland on Friday, resulting in several people sustaining injuries, according to media report.

The first incident involved the regional train of Asm company, which derailed near the city of Biel in Luscherz, as reported by the daily 24 heures.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the location, said police.

In the other incident, a regional train of RBS company derailed near Buren zum Hof station, in the same Bern canton, causing several people to suffer injuries as well, the daily reported.

RBS said that strong winds may have caused the incident.

















