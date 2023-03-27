Turkish catastrophe fund paid $340.4 mln to quake victims so far

The Turkish Catastrophe Insurance Pool (TCIP) paid 6.5 billion Turkish liras ($340.36 million) in claim payments so far for victims related to twin earthquakes last month.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kiliş, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes.

It added that the figure of damaged buildings reached 416,021 as of Monday.

A total of 21,850 buildings were declared as collapsed, 27,836 with heavy damage, 36,129 with medium damage, and 330,206 with light damage.



