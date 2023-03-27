Switzerland calls for 'urgent’ measures to lessen nuclear risks

Switzerland has called for avoiding escalation after reports that Russia may deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus.

"Based on reports that Russia plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, Switzerland calls for urgent measures to reduce all risks associated with nuclear weapons," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Twitter late Sunday.

"A nuclear war cannot be won, must never be fought. #AvoidEscalation," it warned.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will complete the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.