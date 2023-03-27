BERLIN DISMISSES PUTINS PLANS TO STATION NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN BELARUS

News Europe Berlin dismisses Putin's plans to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

DPA EUROPE Published March 27,2023 Subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Transport Minister at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 25, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

The German government dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as "another attempt at nuclear intimidation."



Berlin considers such rhetoric irresponsible, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a press conference in Berlin on Monday.



"We will, of course, not be swayed by this in our continuation of supporting Ukraine in its self-defence."



A spokesman for the German Defence Ministry added that Putin's announcement did not change Berlin's assessment of the situation.































