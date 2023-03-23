ICC expresses concern about Russian threats over Putin warrant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has voiced concern over "threats" from Moscow following the issuance of a war crimes arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ICC's statement on Wednesday came after a threat of launching hypersonic missiles at the war crimes tribunal in The Hague by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

The presidency of the ICC's Assembly of States Parties said it "regrets these attempts to hinder international efforts to ensure accountability for acts that are prohibited under general international law."

The assembly reaffirmed its "unwavering support" for the ICC.

"The International Criminal Court embodies our collective commitment to fight impunity for the gravest international crimes. As an institution of last resort, the Court is complementary to national jurisdictions," it said. "We call on all States to respect its judicial and prosecutorial independence."

On Monday, Medvedev said that it is "quite possible to imagine a hypersonic missile being fired from the North Sea from a Russian ship at The Hague courthouse."

"Look carefully to the sky," he added.

The Friday-issued ICC arrest order for Putin charges the Russian president with the wrongful deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children as it is a war crime.