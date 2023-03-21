Spanish politicians debate fringe no-confidence motion against Sanchez

Faced with a no-confidence vote this week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez began to defend himself on Tuesday against far-right accusations that the government is "putting Spain in danger."

According to the motion filed by far-right party Vox, "Spain is going through one of its most serious moments in recent history" because the government is "degrading the Spanish constitution ... and rule of law … delegitimizing institutions, destroying national sovereignty and dismantling democracy."

Spain's main opposition party, the right-wing Popular Party, is expected to abstain in the vote this week, dashing Vox's hopes of toppling the government.

"Not only is this insulting … you are incompatible with the truth," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in parliament to the leader of Vox.

"This motion is scorched earth and a waste of public resources, but today we will contrast our national project with the most absolute nothingness that your abstention partners [the PP] pose. They are always 10 years late, and you just want to go back 50 years."

The Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Fiejoo did not even turn up to parliament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Vox leader Santiago Abascal said the debate was "absurd and senseless." But he accused the progressive government of degrading women's rights, making a pact with separatists who want to destroy the nation, and called for referendums on major issues like immigration.

"Give back the voice to the Spaniards, to the real Spain," said Abascal.

"You always follow the same pattern, with misinformation, insults and without any proposals ... It's nothing except hate," replied Sanchez.

The candidate to replace Sanchez, a 90-year-old former communist, had not begun to speak even after two hours of debate between Sanchez and Abascal.

With or without the no-confidence motion, Spain will hold national elections sometime this year.