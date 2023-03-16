Germany pledges faster ammunition supplies for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves to the plenary session at the start of the Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday promised faster delivery of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Addressing lawmakers ahead of next week's EU leaders' summit, Scholz said military support for Ukraine will be among the topics of the meeting.

"Together with our European partners, we will continue to ensure that Ukraine receives weapons and equipment to defend itself and to hold out. What is particularly important is that we supply Ukraine very quickly with the ammunition it needs," he said.

Scholz said European leaders will discuss new measures next week to speed up weapons and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine.

"At the European Council, we will be working with our European partners on new measures to achieve an even better, continuous supply. (As Germany) we are prepared to open up our procurement schemes to other member states," he said.

The leaders of the EU member states will gather in Brussels next week for a two-day summit beginning on Thursday and will discuss major international issues, Ukraine, energy, and economic matters.