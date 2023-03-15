Denmark to launch Ukraine support fund

Denmark is setting up a fund to provide Ukraine with around 7 billion kroner (€940 million) in military and other support, the Finance Ministry in Copenhagen said on Wednesday.



The government of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and a broad majority in the Danish parliament supported the initiative.



In 2023, the fund should provide 5.4 billion kroner in military support, 1.2 billion kroner in humanitarian aid, and 0.4 billion kroner for economic support, including for Danish companies helping to rebuild Ukraine.



Relative to its population size, Denmark is among the countries that provide the most support to Ukraine following the Russian invasion last year, said Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen.



