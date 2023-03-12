FRANCES SENATE PASSES CONTROVERSIAL PENSIONS REFORM

France's Senate, the upper chamber of parliament, passed a controversial reform to the country's pension system by 195 votes to 112 late Saturday, bringing the package another step towards becoming law.

The vote came hours after hundreds of thousands of people once again marched in protest in rallies across the country, but in significantly fewer numbers than expected.

The upper house of the French Parliament voted on the text in the wake of a seventh day of nationwide demonstrations against the plan. A majority of voters oppose the text, according to opinion polls.

Now that the Senate has adopted the bill, it will be reviewed by a joint committee of lower and upper house lawmakers, probably on Wednesday.

If the committee agrees on a text, a final vote in both chambers is likely to take place on Thursday, but the outcome of that still seems uncertain in the lower chamber, the National Assembly, where Macron's party needs allies' votes for a majority.

If the government fears it won't have enough votes in the lower house, it is still possible for it to push the text through without a parliamentary vote, via a so-called 49:3 procedure.

An additional day of nationwide strikes and protests was planned for Wednesday.