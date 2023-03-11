Police say Karlsruhe hostage situation ended, no one injured

 Contact Us
Published March 11,2023
A police car is parked near a cordon where a suspected hostage situation had occurred in Karlsruhe, Germany, Friday March 10, 2023. (AP Photo)
Karlsruhe police said that a hostage situation has ended after they entered a pharmacy where people were being held and arrested a suspect.

No one was injured, according to their initial assessment, the police said, five hours after the situation began.

The police searched the building where several people had been held hostage, triggering a large-scale operation.

Police were first notified of the situation by emergency calls that came in at around 4:30 pm (1530 GMT).

It was unclear how many perpetrators were involved.

A police spokesperson said earlier that no information could be provided about this or "possible demands and ransom demands for tactical reasons."