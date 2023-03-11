News Europe Police: No indications Hamburg shooter had drug offences

DPA EUROPE Published March 11,2023

There were no indications that the Bavarian man who killed four men, two women, a 7-month old foetus and himself in Hamburg on Thursday had a history of illegal drug activity, the Bavarian Interior Ministry told dpa on Saturday.



Previously, there had been reports of possible drug abuse in the past by Philipp F, as the suspect is identified under German privacy laws, but a ministry spokesman said they had no record of any drug offences for him.



While her foetus died, the mother, who was 28 weeks pregnant, survived but was severely injured. The adults killed were between 33 and 60 years old.



Another eight people were injured, four of them severely, police said. The 35-year-old comes from Memmingen in Bavaria and had been living in Hamburg since 2015.



The attacker was a sports shooter and had legally purchased the shotgun he used in the attack at a Jehovah's Witness place of worship, known as a Kingdom Hall. He had previously been a member of the religious community.











