Bosnian Serb leader threatens to declare independence

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said Thursday that the Republika Srpska (RS) entity would declare independence from Bosnia and Herzegovina if its territorial integrity is threatened.

President of Republika Srpska, one of two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dodik has repeated his separatist rhetoric many times.

"If you try to take our properties from us, we will separate the RS. If this is a take it or leave it situation, we will take it to keep it," said Dodik.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Constitutional Court in early March repealed a controversial immovable property law in the Republika Srpska (RS) entity.

According to Dodik, the court decision is against the entity and it will not be successful.

He added that they are drafting a new law.

"This time, I plan to include all properties within the entity. If a property list is requested from us, you will disband Bosnia and Herzegovina," said Dodik.

The court's decision came after the High Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced that he had suspended the law a day before it was expected to come into force.

While the unconstitutional law on immovable properties was expected to enter into force on Feb. 28, the public institutions used by the RS under the law are claimed to be "part" of them.















