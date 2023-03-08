FRANCES JUSTICE MINISTER GIVES MIDDLE FINGER TO OPPOSITION LAWMAKERS, TRIGGERING UPROAR

France's Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti (L) speaks as Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (2ndR) listens during a session of questions to the government at the National Assembly, France's Parliament lower house, in Paris on March 7, 2023. (AFP)

France's justice minister flashed his middle finger Tuesday at opposition members of the French parliament during the general assembly.

Members of parliament (MPs) were debating a proposed law when tensions rose in the chamber.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti gave the finger to members of The Republicans party (Les Republicains) and MP Olivier Marleix in particular, which triggered an uproar.

Dupond-Moretti then took the floor and said he had not made the gesture once but twice.

He later apologized, adding he did not intend to target Marleix.

"If my gesture was misinterpreted, I apologize to him and to the whole national representation," he added.