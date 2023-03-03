News Europe Greeks take to the streets in protest after deadly train crash

DPA EUROPE Published March 03,2023

Growing numbers of people in Greece are taking to the streets in protest at the state of the country's rail network after a train accident that left at least 57 people dead.



Railroad workers across the nation went on a 24-hour strike on Friday for the second day in a row, their trade union said.



The deadly accident occurred on Tuesday evening when a freight train collided head-on with a passenger train between Athens and Thessaloniki.



There were 342 passengers and 10 railroad employees on the passenger train plus two drivers on the freight train. The trains crashed near the town of Larissa in central Greece.



Salvage operations were expected to be completed on Friday, according to fire brigade officials.



Forensic experts were trying to identify bodies using DNA tests, police said.



The accident occurred when the passenger train was directed to a track on which the freight train was approaching, after a rail operator set the points to the wrong position.



The rail employee responsible has already been charged with involuntary manslaughter. His lawyer has said his client accepts his part of the responsibility.



The protests began on Thursday evening, when several thousand people took to the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki to protest about the Greece's railroads, which are said to be unsafe and in a state of poor repair. Some hurled molotov cocktails at police. The situation calmed down later in the evening.



Serious accusations have been levelled against Greek state railway company OSE. According to media reports, railway trade union members had long warned of accidents because the electronic control system on the Athens-Thessaloniki line was barely functioning.



As the nation mourns, politicians are also addressing the issue in increasingly heated debates. Lawmakers from the conservative and leftist parties each accused the other, saying the system should have been able to prevent human error, which caused the crash.



Greece's two major parties - the conservative Nea Dimokratia and the leftist Syriza - had alternated in governing the country for the past decade.



The rail union argues that during this time no improvements have been made to improve railroad safety.





