News Europe German minister calls on Russia to return to New START treaty

DPA EUROPE Published February 27,2023

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers a speech during the 52nd UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on February 27, 2023. (AFP)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to return to the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the United States.



"Let us call jointly on President Putin to return to the New START and resume dialogue with the United States," Baerbock told a disarmament conference in Geneva. "I'm firmly convinced that this is in the interests of all of us in the whole world."



Baerbock said that Russia had been breaching the most basic principles of the UN Charter and international law through its use of force over the past year. "Russia is undermining the arms control architecture that we are all reliant on," she said.



Russia's suspension of its participation in the treaty was "merely the latest blow that Russia has dealt to our arms control architecture... and the non-proliferation treaty," Baerbock said.



Last week, Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in the last major nuclear arms control treaty. The treaty, which entered into force in February 2011, limits the nuclear arsenals of both countries and allows for inspections.



The Geneva Conference on Disarmament is the only global negotiating forum for disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation. It has 65 member countries, while other countries participate as observers.



Referring to Russia and also to the nuclear programmes of North Korea and Iran, Baerbock said: "We cannot allow a few countries to jeopardize the security of all of us by undermining rules that serve all of us."































