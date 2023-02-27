Austrian policeman held after colleague shot dead during meeting

An Austrian police officer who shot and killed a colleague during a Monday morning staff meeting at the police station in Trieben, south-east of Salzburg, was arrested, state authorities in the region reported.



The 46-year-old officer offered no resistance when taken into custody. The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by police in Salzburg.



A police spokesman told dpa that it was too early to say whether the shot that killed the 58-year-old victim was fired deliberately or by mistake.



Emergency workers arrived on the scene soon after the shooting, but were unable to help the victim. His family and colleagues are being offered assistance.



















