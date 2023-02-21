Danish ex-defence minister charged with spying; no trial date yet

A former Danish defence minister is facing criminal spying charges that allege he disclosed or passed on secrets important to state security on several occasions, the Danish public prosecutor announced on Tuesday.



Ex-minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen confirmed that the charges were brought but denied them.



"I deny having overstepped the bounds of my extensive freedom of expression as a politician," he wrote on Facebook. "I have not revealed any alleged state secrets. Full stop."



The charges are based on a rarely used part of Danish law, section 109, according to Jakob Berger Nielsen, the prosecutor in charge.



It is not clear when the trial will begin.



The exact nature - or alleged beneficiary of the secrets - was not revealed. Danish media had reported in the past that the case might have something to do with the cooperation between Denmark and the US National Security Agency. Hjort has confirmed this cooperation several times.



Hjort was the Danish defence minister for the centre-right Venstre party from 2016 to 2019. The veteran politician had himself announced in early 2022 that he was accused of leaking state secrets.



But there was no majority in the Danish parliament for lifting his immunity without knowing exactly what the charges were.



In the most recent parliamentary election in November, however, Hjort did not stand for re-election, so he no longer has immunity.















