Spain to deploy advanced air defense system in Estonia

Spain will deploy an advanced surface-to-air missile system in Estonia to help boost NATO's eastern flank, Estonia's defense minister said Tuesday.

Speaking to Spanish daily El Pais, Hanno Pevkur announced that the Spanish army will deploy a NASAMS system equipped with several advanced medium-range missiles to protect the Baltic country from a Russian air attack.

The deployment will give Estonia, a NATO member, a defense capability that it currently lacks and help train its army in the technology. The mission is expected to begin in April and last at least four months, according to Pevkur.

"There's been talk for months about NATO strengthening its eastern flank. We now see that Spain is taking that commitment seriously," he said.

"With the war in Ukraine, we've seen how important it is to defend the eastern flank."

Spain's Defense Ministry also confirmed the deal, which leaders reached on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

Spain has also been operating a Patriot air missile contingent at Adana Airport in Türkiye since 2015 to support NATO's efforts to protect Türkiye from Syrian attacks.

The Spanish mission in Adana suffered during the recent powerful earthquakes but sustained no damage and is currently helping with rescue and aid missions in the region.