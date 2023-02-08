Restaurants in Germany charge fee to customers who do not finish their plates

Restaurants in the German state of Lower Saxony want to fight food waste by adding a fee to bills for patrons who do not finish their plates, news magazine Focus reported Wednesday.

Chinese restaurant Fang in Rhauderfehn will charge customers €10 ($10.7) an additional fee for not touching their plates at the "All You Can Eat" buffet, it said.

Manager Zi Ye told the public broadcaster, NDR, that the goal is not to make money but avoid food waste.

Employees throw away €2,000 ($2,145) to €3,000 ($3,218) worth of food each month, he said.

If diners try from their plate they get around the fine. Those who refuse would have to pay, or even be banned from the restaurant.

In a restaurant in Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea, guests are now being asked to pay a fine if they leave too much on their plate.

A fee of €3.50 ($3.76) per 100 grams (3.5 ounces) will be added to the bill at the Oriental Gourmet restaurant in case of doubt.