News Europe German leaders' sorrow at 'terrible news' from quake zone

German leaders' sorrow at 'terrible news' from quake zone

DPA EUROPE Published February 06,2023 Subscribe

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (AP File Photo)

German Foreign Minsiter Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter that her "thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these terrible earthquakes and those who still fear for their relatives, friends or neighbours."



"We woke up to terrible news from Turkey and Syria," she wrote. "Together with our partners, we stand ready to provide assistance."



"Germany will of course send aid," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote in another tweet.



































