Senior EU parliamentarian Weber calls for EU to close ranks with US

The EU should close ranks with Washington in light of the row over a high-altitude Chinese balloon discovered over US airspace, a leading European parliamentarian said.



The leader of the European People's Party in Brussels, Manfred Weber, told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe on Sunday that "China's new apparent spying activities against the US are cause for concern."



The behaviour of the Chinese leadership towards Western states is becoming "clearly more aggressive."



"The free world" must now join forces, said the German centre-right politician. "A close alliance between the US and the EU as well as other allies is indispensable."



The US military shot down a Chinese observation balloon on Saturday that had been flying over the US for days.



Washington accused Beijing of using the balloon for spying, while China said it was a civilian research balloon that had blown off course and that shooting it down was an "overreaction."





