News Europe Scholz: Joint approach to Ukraine arms deliveries prevents escalation

Scholz: Joint approach to Ukraine arms deliveries prevents escalation

"We have carefully weighed every arms shipment [to Ukraine], coordinated them closely with our allies, first and foremost with the United States," Scholz told Germany's Bild tabloid, in comments seen by dpa ahead of publication on Sunday.

DPA EUROPE Published February 05,2023 Subscribe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has again rejected concerns that Berlin's recent decision to supply Ukraine with its Leopard tanks - which came after much hand-wringing - could make Germany an active party to the conflict with Russia.



"We have carefully weighed every arms shipment [to Ukraine], coordinated them closely with our allies, first and foremost with the United States," Scholz told Germany's Bild tabloid, in comments seen by dpa ahead of publication on Sunday.



"This joint approach prevents an escalation of the war," said the German chancellor, who had faced much criticism over his initial reluctance to send the Leopards.



He always made it "very clear" in phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Scholz said, that Russia carries sole responsibility for the war in Ukraine, which Moscow began almost a year ago.



During these conversations, Putin had never threatened Germany nor himself, the chancellor said.



However, Putin on Thursday accused Germany of allowing itself to be drawn into another war with Russia.



"It is inconceivable, but a fact: we are once again being threatened with the German Leopard tank," Putin said.



However, during World War II when Germany and Russia were last at war with each other, the Leopards, which are modern battle tanks, didn't exist.



When asked about the Russian president's comments, Scholz said: "His words are part of a series of abstruse historical comparisons that he uses to justify his attack on Ukraine. But this war cannot be justified by anything. Russia is waging a merciless war against Ukraine."



Scholz also said there was "a consensus" involving Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky that weapons provided by Western allies would only be used on Ukrainian territory and not to attack Russian territory.



Last month, the German government committed to providing Kiev with its modern Leopard 2 battle tanks, in a major U-turn following months of calls from Ukraine for heavier weapons to confront invading Russian forces and retake conquered territory.



In the lead-up to the decision, Scholz had repeatedly stressed the importance of close coordination with the US on the issue, which announced the delivery of its own Abrams tanks on the same day.



Scholz has been accused of seeking political cover from Washington on a divisive question, as there is scepticism about the value of sending tanks among a significant swathe of the German public.







