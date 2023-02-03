Eight bodies found by Italian coastguard on boat in Maltese waters

The Italian coast guard rescued some 46 migrants and recovered the bodies of eight people, including a pregnant woman, after a boat was spotted in Maltese waters, news agency ANSA reported in the early hours of Friday.



The boat was spotted by Italy's Guardia di Finanza in the Maltese search and rescue zone as it was approaching the the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, the agency reported.



Aboard the boat were dozens of people from North Africa, the agency said. Among the dead were three women, including one pregnant. Among the estimated 46 people rescued were two other pregnant women.



Lampedusa Mayor Filippo Mannino called on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni not to leave the island alone in dealing with "enormous tragedy."



"Please help us, this way we can't go on," Mannino was cited as saying by ANSA as he headed for the island's port.



Each year many people make the dangerous crossing from Northern Africa via the Mediterranean to the European Union, often heading for Italy and Malta, hoping for a better life in Europe. The boats are often overcrowded and unsafe.









