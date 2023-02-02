EU chief von der Leyen praises Ukraine for making efforts to stamp out graft

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday praised efforts by Ukraine to stamp out graft in the wake of several public probes and high-profile dismissals linked to embezzlement.

"I'm comforted to see that your anti-corruption bodies are on alert and effective in detecting corruption cases," she told a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I also commend you on reacting so rapidly at the political level to make sure that the fight against corruption is delivering tangible results and is further stepped up," she added.



