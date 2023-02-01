Swiss Leopard tanks could replenish tank stocks in European countries

Decommissioned Leopard 2 tanks from Switzerland could be sold to European countries after being withdrawn from the Swiss army.

Switzerland has large stocks of Leopard tanks that the army no longer needs. Now voices to sell the tanks abroad are getting louder, public broadcaster SRF reported Monday.

The Leopard tanks from Switzerland could replace those delivered to Ukraine in recipient countries, according to the report.

The number of tanks in question is said to be 96, which are located in hangars in eastern Switzerland, said SRF.

Although Switzerland does not want to supply weapons to Ukraine for reasons of neutrality, there is a loophole, according to SRF.

The report said selling the tanks back to the manufacturer, Rheinmetall, for example, is entirely possible. To do so, however, Switzerland would first have to officially withdraw the tanks in question from the army.

Buyer countries, including Germany, could then supply their tanks to Ukraine and use the Swiss tanks for their armies.

SRF said Switzerland would hardly agree to a direct transfer of Swiss tanks to Ukraine.

More than 10 years ago, Switzerland had already sold back 42 decommissioned Leopard tanks to Rheinmetall.

In June, the German government asked the Swiss government if the tanks could be delivered to third countries in Europe.

Bern had approved the onward delivery. According to the report, the tanks went to the Czech Republic as part of a ring swap, which in return supplied other tanks to Ukraine, Rheinmetall confirmed to SRF.

SRF said a "huge change of opinion" is currently taking place in Bern regarding Leopard deliveries abroad.

Although the Security Policy Commission narrowly said no to the issue last week, a majority could be formed in the coming weeks, SRF reported.