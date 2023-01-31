Support for jailed anarchist allegedly behind attacks on Italian diplomats

Support for the convicted hunger-striking anarchist in Italy was the reason behind the recent attacks on Italian diplomats and diplomatic missions, local media claimed.

The act of violence against Italian diplomats and diplomatic missions was held in protest of prison conditions of anarchist Alfredo Cospito, who has been kept in strict isolation.

According to media reports on Monday, authorities found a written message of "Freedom for Cospito" at incident scenes.

Cospito, who has been in prison for 10 years due to his life sentence on charges of involving in acts against state security, has been on a hunger strike for 100 days to protest the strict isolation in jail.

It was reported that decision to tighten his prison conditions was based on his contacts with other anarchists and the publication of his articles in some journals.

According to a statement by Italian Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Italian diplomatic missions were targeted by acts of violence in some European countries.

The car of a diplomat, Luigi Estero, in Berlin was set on fire, while the windows of the Italian Consulate General building in Barcelona were broken, according to the statement.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said the government was following "with concern and attention these new cases of violence against our functionaries and diplomatic missions."

According to Italian news agency ANSA, both incidents took place on Friday.

Meanwhile, a diplomat in the Italian mission in Greece was also subjected to a similar attack recently.

On Dec. 2, a parked car being used by Susanna Schlein, the first councilor of the Italian Embassy in Athens, was set on fire by unknown people.









