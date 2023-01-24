AINT NO SUNSHINE IN BRUSSELS THIS YEAR

The sun shone down on Brussels for only 28 hours and four minutes this year, according to the Meteorology Service's latest data.

According to forecasts, the weather will be mostly cloudy for the rest of January in the capital.

Mental health experts have advised people to do sports, get up early in the morning to maintain the circadian rhythm, and engaging in hobbies, to ward off the weather blues.

Psychologist Dimitri Haikin told Belgian TV show RTL Info: "Solutions such as maintaining this rhythm and socializing with friends or other people are important to get rid of the effects of bad weather."