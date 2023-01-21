Half of aquarium parts removed from Berlin hotel lobby after accident

Five weeks after a large aquarium burst in a Berlin hotel, about half of the acrylic pieces have been removed from the lobby, the building's owner said on Saturday, while investigations continue into the cause of the accident.



"So far we have about 50% of the acrylic elements, the smaller ones," said Fabian Hellbusch, spokesperson for the building owner.



The massive aquarium housing 1,500 fish in a hotel atrium near Berlin's Alexanderplatz suddenly burst on December 16. The explosion sent a million litres of water pouring out of the destroyed acrylic glass tank into the hotel and onto the street outside.



Two people suffered minor injuries. Nearly all the fish in the aquarium died.



The accident caused significant damage affecting several shops in the section of the building where the tank burst.



Meanwhile many of the large acrylic pieces are still lying where they fell as investigators continue to look into the cause of the accident.



Of course, it would be nice to find an "initial cause," Hellbusch said, but he said ultimately, it might not be possible to isolate a single individual event that led to the tank's rupture.









