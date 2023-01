Poland's President Andrzej Duda takes part in World Economic Forum (WEF) session "In Defence of Europe", in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2023. (REUTERS)

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday he hoped some of Ukraine's allies including Germany would provide Kyiv tanks.

"We hope and are trying to organise bigger support for Ukraine. We hope a few partners, allies, will give tanks to Ukraine," Duda said at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said he "strongly believes" Germany will provide Ukraine, which is fighting a Russian invasion, with Leopard tanks.