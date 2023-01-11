Poland decides to seek U.S. help over WWII reparations from Germany

Poland is hoping to enlist U.S. help over World War II reparations it is seeking from Germany, local media reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said the government aims to make the war reparations claim an international issue and so it will seek to enlist Washington's support, according to the state-run PAP news agency.

"Today we are addressing the US Congress. We believe that the US is a country that determines the global order today, a key country when it comes to respecting the international order, human rights, the rule of law, and international justice," he said.

Mularczyk added that he is counting on U.S. support on "the issue of Poland's claiming compensation for the effects of World War II."

Last September, Warsaw presented a comprehensive report detailing the material losses suffered by the country during the war along with a pledge to demand €1.3 trillion ($1.37 trillion) from Germany in reparations.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said earlier this month that Germany has rejected the country's demand for reparations, adding that Warsaw will continue its efforts to settle debts resulting from Nazi German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945.