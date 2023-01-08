News Europe UN: Ukraine war has caused largest refugee wave since WWII

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has unleashed the largest wave of refugees since World War II, the UN refugee body said on Sunday.



"More that 7.9 million people have fled the country, and another 5.9 million are internally displaced," the UNHCR representative in Germany, Katharina Lumpp, said.



The total figure of almost 14 million represents more than a third of the country's total population of around 41 million.



Lumpp said Germany's contribution of more than $500 million to refugee support was second only to that of the United States. "With this money we are able to assist refugees with safety and protection and support them in many ways," she said.





