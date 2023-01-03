Europe’s security, energy problems boost Israeli ties with countries on continent: Foreign minister

Israel's foreign minister said Monday that Europe's security and energy challenges give Tel Aviv the opportunity to strengthen relations with European countries, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at a press conference, Eli Cohen said that their priority will be the strategic relations with their "closest ally" the U.S.: "There is no substitute for Israel-US relations. It is a long-term strategic partnership based first and foremost on common values as well as on common interests."

On Europe's security and energy problems, Cohen said: "The challenges faced by Europe vis-a-vis security and energy position Israel as a key player. This is an opportunity to deepen and strengthen the relationship with European countries in comparison to recent years."

Cohen added: "With regard to the Russia-Ukraine issue, we will do one thing for certain-in public-we will talk less."

'PALESTINIAN EFFORTS TO HARM ISRAEL WILL BACKFIRE'



Alongside the strengthening of independent security capabilities for every scenario, Israel will concentrate on forming an international front to prevent a nuclear Iran, Cohen said.

He also claimed that Palestinian attempts to harm Israel in the international arena will exact a price from them, "pushing resolution of the conflict further away."

On the normalization deals between Israel and several Arab states since the fall of 2020, Cohen said the Abraham Accords "dramatically changed the face of the Middle East."



The trade volumes between Israel and the countries of the Abraham Accords passed the threshold of 10 billion Israeli shekels ($2.85 million) in the last year alone. "Beyond the economic contribution, there is a very significant security contribution to the countries involved as well as to the strengthening of regional stability."

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister for a sixth time last week, leading a government seen as the most far-right in the country's history.

In addition to the Palestinians, Israel's Western allies, especially the U.S., are also concerned about Netanyahu's right-wing coalition.