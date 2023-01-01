News Europe Berlin firefighters attacked 38 times during New Year call-outs

Berlin firefighters were attacked 38 times while responding to over 1,700 calls at the turn of the year, according to figures released on New Year's morning.



A total of 15 emergency responders were injured and one was sent to hospital, according to a preliminary report.



"There is no justification for this behaviour and I can only condemn it in the strongest possible terms," said the regional fire chief Karsten Homrighausen.



Among other things, beer crates and fire extinguishers were thrown at emergency vehicles, rescuers were shot at with fireworks, and vehicles were looted.



The fire brigade reported it was well prepared for this year's celebrations, however it was surprised by "the number and intensity of attacks on our emergency services."



As usual, the fire brigade declared a precautionary New Year's Eve state of emergency in order to increase command services and personnel for its busiest night of the year.



About 1,470 firefighters and 395 emergency vehicles were reportedly on standby.



A total of 22 people were injured by firecrackers and rockets.



Emergency services were called to almost 750 fires and 825 other incidents between 7 pm (1800 GMT) on New Year's Eve and 6 am the next day.



Last year, when the sale of fireworks was not permitted due to Covid-19 restrictions, there were a total of 1,026 fire brigade call-outs during the same time period.







