Probe launched against PKK sympathizers in Germany

A probe was launched against sympathizers of the PKK terror group in Dortmund, police said Wednesday after the group staged protests.

Police said after demonstrations that were attended by 320 PKK supporters, as many as 25 people from the group had verbal arguments with the others but the incidents settled before they escalated because of the intervention of police.

Authorities said images on social media were known by the state security service and were used in the investigation. The Dortmund police demanded an investigation be launched into disturbing the peace and physical violence.

Police urged witnesses to contact authorities.

There are images on social media of a group of PKK supporters attacking one or more people with flagpoles and destroying property.

The PKK is classified as an "ethno-nationalist" and "separatist" terror organization by the EU's law enforcement agency, EUROPOL, and has been banned in Germany since 1993.

But it remains active in the country with nearly 14,500 followers among the Kurdish immigrant population.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, BfV, warned in its annual report that the PKK remains the largest foreign extremist group in the country and its followers can carry out violent attacks if they receive instructions from group leaders abroad.

Türkiye has long called on its NATO ally Germany to take stronger action against the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, YPG, stressing that the terror groups use Germany as a platform for fund-raising, propaganda and recruitment activities.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.