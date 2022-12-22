European democracy under attack: EU Parliament president

European democracy is under attack, the president of the European Parliament said Wednesday, pointing to the need to make more efforts to fight against those trying to undermine Europe's values.

Speaking at an event in Rome, Roberta Metsola said the European Parliament and Europe have and will continue to respond resolutely to all malicious actors from third countries who think they can get their way with money.

Her remarks follow the dismissal last week of Eva Kaili from the European Parliament's vice presidency over allegations of corruption.

Following the event, she told reporters that the corruption scandal in the European Parliament had created an extremely difficult situation.

She said they must continue the necessary investigations as they have done since first receiving a request from the European Chief Prosecutor to lift the immunity of two European parliament members -- Kaili and Maria Spyraki -- as part of the probe.

Metsola also vowed to strengthen the rules to determine which representatives and organizations may be a threat or are behind third countries.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani thanked Metsola for her efforts amid the corruption scandal.