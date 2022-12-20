Train drivers union in Britain announces another strike in January

British commuters are set to face further disruptions early next year as train drivers from 15 rail companies plan to go on a strike.

Members of the train drivers' union ASLEF voted overwhelmingly for more industrial action as they double down on their demands. The companies affected by the strike include, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, West Midlands Trains, and Northern Trains.

The most recently announced strike will take place on Jan. 5, between four days of walkouts announced by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union on Jan. 3-4 and Jan. 6-7. The week-long strikes are expected to cripple rail services, causing travel chaos for those returning from their holiday break.

"We don't want to go on strike but the companies have pushed us into this place," said Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, which represents 96% of train drivers in England, Scotland, and Wales.

The union accused train companies and the government of putting them in a paradoxical situation. "The train companies say their hands have been tied by the government. While the government-which does not employ us-says it's up to the companies to negotiate with us. We are always happy to negotiate-we never refuse to sit down at the table and talk-but these companies have offered us nothing," Whelan said, adding that this was "unacceptable."

Britain is facing a fresh wave of industrial action, including by nurses, postal workers, and university lecturers, sparked by a bitter cost-of-living crisis triggered by soaring inflation and a deteriorating economy.



