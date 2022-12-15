Serbian president holds talks with EU, U.S. officials on de-escalation with Kosovo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met Wednesday with officials from the European Union and U.S. on tensions in the north of Kosovo.

Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, and U.S. Special Envoy Gabriel Escobar arrived in the capital Belgrade from Kosovo's capital Pristina to discuss the de-escalation of tensions in the region with Vucic.

Vucic later said on social media that they had "correct and sincere" talks.

Lajcak said they discussed the removal of the barricades erected by Serbs in Kosovo.

"We had an open and honest conversation on the political solution to remove the barricades and de-escalate the tension. He (Vucic) is aware of the seriousness of the situation,'' said Lajcak.

Escobar said the U.S. "categorically rejects the return of the Serbian Army to the north of Kosovo."

"This would militarize the problem. We are in favor of dialogue. The barricades should be peacefully removed by the people who put them up and their concerns should be listened to,'' he said.

Serbs in northern Kosovo blocked main roads to protest the arrest on suspicion of terrorism of former Serb police officer Dejan Pantic, who was part of a mass resignation of Serbs from the security forces in November.

TENSIONS BETWEEN SERBIA AND KOSOVO



Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. But Serbia has not recognized this and sees its former province as part of its territory.

Tensions between the two flared last month when Kosovo attempted to require ethnic Serbs to change their vehicle license plates that date before 1999 to Pristina-issued plates. The decision led ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to withdraw from all central and local institutions.

A snap election was announced in four northern municipalities for Dec. 18 after ethnic Serb representatives resigned from their posts.

But Kosovo has postponed the elections over security concerns, and the vote will now be held in April.

Earlier this week, some election centers were damaged and shooting was heard in those areas, raising fears of an escalation in tensions.

Vucic said Saturday that Belgrade will formally ask the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo to deploy Serbian troops there.

He also urged Serbs in Kosovo to respect NATO and EU forces.