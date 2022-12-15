Greek financial prosecutor to probe graft-accused MEP Eva Kaili - source

Athens financial prosecutor's office has opened a preliminary corruption and money laundering investigation targeting Greek MEP Eva Kaili, a judicial source said on Thursday.

"The financial prosecutor.. has ordered the opening of an investigation into taking bribes and money laundering," said the source, referring to the former EU parliament vice president who is now held in Belgium on graft charges.

Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old former newsreader, is one of four suspects charged with receiving bribes in a scandal allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar.

The Qatar government has rejected any claims of wrongdoing as "gravely misinformed".

Kaili's lawyers have told AFP she is innocent and will fight the charges.

The four were arrested last week as Belgian police conducted a series of searches at the homes and offices of politicians, lobbyists and parliamentary assistants, seizing around 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash.







