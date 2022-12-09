French capital Paris plungs into darkness due to power outage

Several districts in the French capital Paris plunged into darkness due to a power outage, local media reported Thursday.

Citing public energy supplier Enedis, the BFMTV news channel reported that many streets in Paris's 1,3, 4 and 5 arrondissements were affected by power cuts around 11 p.m. local time (2200GMT), and the central district of Paris was left in darkness.

The mayor of Paris Centre, Ariel Weil, confirmed the general breakdown on Twitter.

"Power cuts have just taken place in the 4th and 5th arrondissements," he said.

Later, Weil added: "I confirm a general breakdown but @enedis confident of a rapid return to normal everywhere."

According to broadcaster Franceinfo, Paris firefighters confirmed that citizens had contacted them due to the power cuts in the four regions. Noting that the incident seems to be related to a transformer failure on Enedis' side, firefighters signaled that the situation was improving.

Around 125,000 households were affected at the height of the incident, the RTE Group, the manager of the electricity transmission network, said on Twitter.