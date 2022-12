News Europe Turkish ambassador demands answers after attack on German schoolgirls

DPA EUROPE Published December 06,2022

The Turkish ambassador to Germany has called for a thorough investigation into an attack on two schoolgirls in Illerkirchberg, a small town near the southern city of Ulm.



The crime had deeply shaken the Turkish community, said Ahmet Basar Sen during a visit to the crime scene on Tuesday.



"Who did this? Will it be solved?" he asked, pledging his support to the investigation.



A 27-year-old man allegedly attacked two schoolgirls, presumably with a knife, on Monday.



One of the two young girls later died. The other was hospitalized with serious injuries.



The Interior Ministry confirmed that the girl who died had German citizenship and a Turkish family background.



Police have arrested a suspect, identified as an asylum seeker from Eritrea.



The Turkish ambassador visited the bereaved girl's parents and offered his condolences on behalf of the Turkish community.