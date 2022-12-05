German climate activists block traffic in Berlin and Munich

Police speak with a protester, sitting on an A9 motorway sign-board structure, who hung a banner with a message to reduce the speed limit on highways and for affordable public transport, outside Munich, Germany December 5, 2022. (REUTERS)

After a short break, the climate activists of the Last Generation are again back on the German streets on Monday with disruptive actions.

In Berlin, the activists blocked important traffic junctions citywide. The Invalidenstrasse street near the Berlin central station was blocked for several hours. Six activists glued themselves to the asphalt.

The Bavarian capital of Munich also saw increased disruptions of the group on Monday. In addition to blockades of streets in Munich's city center, some activists also climbed onto a bridge on the A9 highway.

The highway was closed between the Munich North interchange and Schwabing. The action led to kilometer-long traffic jams.

The activists are also to carry out an action on the A96 freeway, but it would not cause any disruptions, according to the Bavarian police.

On Friday, the climate activists set the march route for the next few weeks at an online news conference. The group wants to "strengthen the resistance, expand the protests," and hit even more "veins of society."