Fire breaks out at Berlin retirement home

A fire has broken out at a retirement home in Berlin, a police spokesman said early Sunday.



"The fire brigade is on the scene and has immediately initiated rescue measures for the residents," the spokesperson said.



It is still unclear how many people are currently inside the building in Berlin's Neukoelln district.



"At the moment we are on site or on the way with over 100 emergency personnel," the fire brigade announced on Twitter.



Police have cordoned off the area around the facility. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

