Italy calls for evacuation of 1,000 people after Ischia storm warning

A general view shows debris as rescuers work following a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia, Italy November 28, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

More than 1,000 people on the Italian island of Ischia have been called to evacuate following a new storm warning on Friday, after the island was recently hit by violent landslides.



The evacuations are set to begin at 4 pm (0300 GMT) on Friday, the authorities announced. People in the worst-hit municipality of Casamicciola, where 11 people died and one woman was still missing because of last weekend's storms, will be housed in hotels or gymnasiums, they said.



Special Commissioner Giovanni Legnini made it clear that no one would be forced to leave their homes. He hoped, however, that the residents would be sensible.



The Italian Civil Defence classified the danger situation as yellow and thus not yet as orange or red, the two highest warning levels. However, the new rainfall could again lead to landslides in areas where huge masses of mud and water had recently flowed through residential areas.



"The evacuations are a precautionary measure," clarified Italo Giulivo of the Campania Region Civil Protection. When the warning is lifted, people could return to their homes on the northern part of the island.



On Thursday, the numerous emergency services on Ischia had found three of the four people still missing dead. The death toll from last weekend's storms, which brought landslides and flooding, thus rose to eleven. One woman was still suspected to be trapped under the mud.










































