Published December 01,2022
STOLTENBERG: TOO EARLY FOR CONCLUSIONS ON POLAND PATRIOT TALKS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that it was too early to make conclusions about ongoing talks on Poland's request to move Patriot systems offered by Germany to Ukraine.

"We all agree on the urgent need to help Ukraine, including with air defence systems," said Stoltenberg in Berlin at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

However, he added, "it is important to understand that this is not only about delivering new systems but ensuring the systems that are being delivered can operate," including having enough ammunition, spare parts and maintenance.