GERMANYS HABECK REFLECTS ON DECISION TO SEND WEAPONS TO UKRAINE

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has underlined the necessity of delivering weapons to Ukraine, in comments made to German magazine Der Stern, while admitting that the issue still is one that shouldn't be taken lightly.



In an interview seen by dpa ahead of publication, Habeck said "I do not doubt for a second" that sending weapons to Ukraine had been the right call.



However, the minister stressed that the decision should not be "applauded lightly" in view of the mobilization of 300,000 Russian reservists, ordered by President Vladimir Putin to fight in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.



"Many of them will be injured or die - also due to weapons we sent in. The release bears my signature," the German economy minister, who also serves as the deputy of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, added.



To help Kyiv fend off the Russian invasion, Germany recently supplied Ukraine with Gepard anti-aircraft armoured vehicles and a modern Iris-T air defence system.



In May 2021, before the war began, Habeck was one of the first German politicians to travel to eastern Ukraine and call for the delivery of weapons for defence purposes.



Berlin was initially reluctant to send heavier weapons to Ukraine following the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, but the government eventually changed its course in late April in light of extensive criticism at home and abroad for failing to provide Ukraine with the heavy weaponry it needs to repel Russia's attacks.

