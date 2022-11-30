Italy pledges technological support to keep Ukraine’s electricity grid functioning

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani speaks with journalists as he arrives for the meeting of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest, Romania, on November 30, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Italy pledged technological support Tuesday to keep Ukraine's electricity grid functioning.

Referring to Russian attacks on the Ukrainian electricity network, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani remarked that it is of utmost importance to help Ukraine as it faces a harsh winter.

Tajani said the Italian parliament had recently ratified a new law that would allow the transfer of fresh batches of arms to Ukraine.

"We must work for peace but as long as Ukraine is invaded it will be hard to be able to sit at a negotiating table," he said, adding that "Right now, Ukraine's defeat means surrender and does not mean peace."

































